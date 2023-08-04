Bayern Munich open to sale for Ousmane Dembele replacement at Barcelona

Barcelona are targeting three more players this transfer window according to reports coming out of Catalonia, and one of them is a forward to replace the outgoing Ousmane Dembele.

The priority is a right-back, but after that, Barcelona will look to sign another creative midfielder and a forward, should they have sufficient funds.

One of the names that has been linked to Barcelona is Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, and Christian Falk has revealed on Caught Offside that the German giants would be willing to talk.

“The €50m transfer Barca will receive from PSG would be enough to bring Sane to Barcelona and Bayern are open to a sale,” he revealed on their exclusive substack.

It should be noted that many expect Barcelona only to receive around €27m from that deal, and as stated, they will pursue a right-back before a forward.

Even if Barcelona did have the funds, a deal looks highly unlikely all the same due to Sane himself.

“The German international has already decided to play at Bayern Munich this season so it would be difficult to convince him to leave as his contract at the Allianz Arena runs until 2025. In addition to this, the former Manchester City star doesn’t want to think about his future until next summer.”

While Bayern may be open to a sale, that is only one of the three key elements that are needed for a deal. Barcelona would have to want and be capable of committing to an operation, and then they would have to convince Sane to leave Bayern. As things stand, it is hard to see a deal being completed this transfer window.