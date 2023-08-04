Barcelona forward closer to staying at club as Xavi Hernandez forced to take notice of form

Barcelona have an array of forwards that have failed to fully convince fans over the last 12 months, but perhaps the one that was closest to an exit at the start of the transfer window may remain at the club.

Moroccan winger Ez Abde is playing his way into Xavi Hernandez’s plans for the upcoming season. As per MD, Abde’s performances both in training and in preseason have convinced Xavi that he should keep Abde around.

At the start of the summer, it was thought that he would likely end up being sold in order to raise funds for the Blaugrana. Yet now Xavi is of the opinion the club should keep Abde, although the report does say that Barcelona will still consider offers for him.

The 21-year-old is no doubt benefitting from the fact that Ousmane Dembele is about to move to Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Barcelona with four options for potentially two positions, although at times Xavi may opt for four in midfield. Nevertheless there can be little argument that none of Raphinha, Ansu Fati, nor Ferran Torres have the same capacity to beat their man as Abde does.