Barcelona eyeing potential €7-8m income from future sale clause

Barcelona are hoping that one of the future sale clauses inserted into the contract of one of their exits could bring them a much-needed financial boost.

OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has been linked with a move away from the Cote d’Azur this summer, with Juventus and Manchester United the strongest candidates for his signature.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned as interested parties, and Sport say that Nice would consider offers in the region of €35-40m. As Barcelona are due 20% of any future sale, that could mean around €7-8m for the Blaugrana, which could well get one or two deals over the line for them.

While it is not income they can rely on, it would be a welcome bonus, and if they feel a deal is close, it may affect their negotiations for other players in terms of what they can offer. Barcelona are still said to want a right-back, a midfielder and a forward this summer.