Atletico Madrid loan out two youngsters to Segunda

Atletico Madrid are set to loan out two of their youngsters that were unlikely to make an impact on the first team this season, finding destinations for them in Segunda.

Victor Mollejo will return on loan to Real Zaragoza according to Marca, where he spent last season too. After spells at Getafe, Deportivo La Coruna, Real Mallorca and Tenerife, Mollejo will head back to the North-East this season. Last campaign he made 29 appearances and helped with 3 goals. Now in the final year of his contract, he will be playing for his immediate future next year.

Meanwhile highly-rated forward Carlos Martin will head to Mirandes. The 21-year-old managed 20 goals for Atletico B last season in the fourth tier, and will now make the jump up two divisions.

Originally it was thought he would head to Leganes, but Mirandes’ record of developing youngsters, including Atletico teammates Rodrigo Riquelme and Sergio Camello, have convinced Martin to spend his season on the banks of the Ebro.