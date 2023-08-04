Atletico Madrid CEO confirms club are planning three more transfers before the end of the window

Atletico Madrid did several pieces of business early on in the window, with Geoffrey Kondogbia leaving the club, and four defenders arriving. Since, things have slowed down a little.

However Los Colchoneros are not yet done in the market. Manager Diego Simeone told the press earlier this week that they intend to sign another midfielder as a priority.

Owner Miguel Angel Gil Marin has confirmed that they will continue to move in the market, and echoed Simeone’s words in a statement published on the Atletico Madrid website.

“I think we have a good team. This team, improved by the additions in defence that we have made, will compete with everyone, as it has been doing for many years.”

“Our idea is to hire a midfielder who reinforces this area of ​​the field, as well as close the exits of at least two players that allow us to sign that midfielder and balance our squad cost within the financial control of LaLiga.”

Predictably, there has been plenty of speculation over whom that midfielder may be. Sofyan Amrabat, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and even Martin Zubimendi have been linked with the job, but there has been little in the way of movement. It may well be that they are looking to tie up the exits first.

There too there are doubts about which players may leave. It seems obvious that all parties would like to find an exit for Joao Felix, but beyond that, any one of Alvaro Morata, Thomas Lemar, Stefan Savic and Yannick Carrasco have all been intermittently linked with moves, seemingly without any of them imminent.