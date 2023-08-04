Analysis: Can Vinicius Jr position change ease Kylian Mbappe into Real Madrid?

Real Madrid’s final weeks of the summer transfer window will be dominated by Kylian Mbappe.

The push to bring Mbappe to remains remains unchanged but his next step in Paris is gridlocked with the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy still trying to sell him.

PSG’s hard line approach is yet to yield results, with Mbappe rejecting a move to Saudi Arabia, as he only wants to join Los Blancos.

The scenario now looks to be moving towards two solutions, completing his final year in Paris, and moving to Madrid in 2024, or completing a bold switch this summer.

Whether in 2023 or 2024, Mbappe looks certain to complete his destined switch to Real Madrid, with Carlo Ancelotti already making plans for him.

Mbappe played almost exclusively as a striker in a two-man attack last season, with a licence to drift into the left channel, and wreak havoc on opposition defences.

The French international has previously hinted at his frustration at playing a central striker, restricted by position, with his natural role causing a possible crossover with Vinicius Junior.

However, Ancelotti has revealed his intention to play Vincius in a more central spot this season with future tweaks a possible nod to bringing in Mbappe.

“I have to think about it and so does he. Vini likes to play a little more on the inside. On the outside he makes the difference, but on the inside he can score more goals”, as per reports from Marca.

“In preseason, Vini has done very well against Milan and Manchester United. It’s true he could have been a little more successful against Barcelona, ​​but he had many opportunities.

“I don’t know if he would havee those scoring chances playing outside.”

Ancelotti’s comments hint at his ongoing intention to play with two players in attack this season following Karim Benzema’s departure.

Vinicius will fill one of those places, with the other one a battle between Rodrygo and Joselu, before Mbappe’s arrival.

A central Vinicius, either in a two or three would grant Mbappe the freedom he likes to rampage at defences, with Vinicius determined to add a ruthless goal streak to his all round game in the coming years