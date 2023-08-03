Xavi Hernandez rejects chance to sign Neymar Junior on loan as part of deal with Paris Saint-Germain

There was a time when Barcelona were linked to Neymar Junior every summer, as the Blaugrana looked for extra quality in their forward line. Neymar is still linked to Barcelona, but now it is Paris Saint-Germain putting together proposals.

Barcelona are set to lose the player they initially signed to replace Neymar in Ousmane Dembele, who having finally shown some of his potential last season, will leave the club. However according to Sport, PSG tried to include Neymar as part of the €50m deal, offering Barcelona the chance to sign the 30-year-old on loan.

Yet there was no interest from Barcelona. Neymar would have been keen on a move, as PSG look for an exit for him – neither Chelsea nor Saudi Arabia got much closer than interest. Xavi Hernandez is categorical that Neymar, for as much quality as he has, is not the player the dressing room needs in their rebuild.

During an interview in June, Xavi was also asked whether he would consider a return for Neymar, whom he played with for two years. His reaction betrayed his thoughts on the matter, and while Neymar would arguably be the most talented player in this Barcelona squad, few would argue in favour of his return these days.