World Cup winner linked with return to Argentina as Seville exit looms large

Sevilla are hoping to move on numerous first team players this summer. The likes of Karim Rekik and Rony Lopes have recently departed, and others could soon join them out of the exit door.

Gonzalo Montiel is one of those to be linked with a move away. The 26-year-old, who won the World Cup with Argentina late last year, wants to leave the club as he is not considered to be a guaranteed starter.

According to MD, River Plate have opened talks with Sevilla over the possible signing of Montiel. He previously played for the Argentine giants, and a homecoming could be on the cards in the next few weeks.

Sevilla paid €11m to sign Montiel in 2021, and they will hope to recuperate as much of these funds should they sell him this summer. The money would likely be re-invested back into the transfer market, which is good news for Jose Luis Mendilibar.