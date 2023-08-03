WATCH: Memphis Depay fails with Panenka penalty, Diego Simeone responds in press conference

Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad could not bring the fans in Mexico any goals in Guadalupe, but Atletico Madrid did threaten often, not least from the penalty spot.

Los Colchoneros had come from a lung-busting flight from South Korea to face La Real, and the two could not be separated. Travel looked as if it weighed heavily on both sides, with La Real defending stoutly.

Atletico Madrid did have a penalty though which Memphis stepped up to take.

The perfect angle for a Panen-pic.twitter.com/FgE74O2Cta — Football España (@footballespana_) August 3, 2023

And loft slowly into the arms of La Real goalkeeper Unai Marrero. A firm reminder that the aesthetic risk and reward of the Panenka penaly is perhaps higher than any other move in football.

¿Dónde ibas, Memphis? 😅 Depay quiso hacer un Panenka, pero Unai Marrero no se lo compró y se lo detuvo con toda la calma del mundo 👀 pic.twitter.com/aP52l9PoNB — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) August 3, 2023

After the match, Diego Simeone predictably didn’t seem overly amused, but neither was he as furious as some might have expected – at least publicly.

“I loved that it happened in a friendly match. The best thing that happened to us is that…”

Generally, he was pleased with their showing though, as was La Real Manager Imanol Alguacil.

Atletico will now face Sevilla in San Francisco before returning back for their season opener against Granada, while Real Sociedad clash with Real Betis in the same city, both on Saturday night.

Of course, if Memphis really wants to show just how bold he can be, the impressive thing to do would be to Panenka his next penalty in a league match.