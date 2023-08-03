WATCH: Lionel Messi rips through another defence with second brace for Inter Miami

While it is understandable that many thought Lionel Messi might not have it so easy in the USA, joining a side that are dead last in their conference table in Major League Soccer, the Argentine is making that idea look a little silly now.

The 36-year-old was once again the inspiration behind Inter Miami‘s 3-1 victory over Orlando City. The first came after a lovely Robert Taylor ball into him, whcih he chested down and finished with composure.

Another Messi brace leads Inter Miami into the Round of 16. Rewind all of Messi's moments from Inter Miami's 3-1 win over Orlando in Leagues Cup action.

Taylor was playing non-league football in England a decade ago for Boston Town and then Lincoln City, before a spell in his native Finland, where he was in the second tier for two years. Providing brilliant assists for Lionel Messi, who had just come off the back of a 91-goal year was defnitely not in the script.

Messi would hit the post, and then Josef Martinez converted a penalty he won – following another excellent pass by Taylor – before the three combined for Messi to fire home a third. With 5 goals and an assist in his first 3 games, currently he is good for two goal contributions per game.

If Messi didn’t have enough service, Jordi Alba also made his debut, coming on in the 64th minute for Inter. It was the first time Alba, Sergio Busquets and Messi had been on the same pitch since the summer of 2021.

They are through to the next round of the Leagues Cup, featuring Mexican and US sides, where they willl face Dallas FC in the Round of 16.