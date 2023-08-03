WATCH: Jude Bellingham loses cool over ridiculous Toni Kroos pass

Real Madrid’s star signing Jude Bellingham has been remarkably mature since he arrived in the Spanish capital, demonstrating a level of maturity that belies his 20 years of age. However on Wednesday night, during Real Madrid‘s 3-1 defeat to Juventus, he lost his cool perhaps more than at any other point so far.

And it was understandable. Keen observers of Spanish football over the last decade have had the same thing happen to us at various points while watching Toni Kroos.

The German midfielder was responsible for a brilliant ball in behind the Juventus defence from his own half, which Vinicius Junior turned into a briliant assist. Bellingham’s reaction said it all.

Welcome to the Toni Kroos experience, Jude.pic.twitter.com/s06umcylFV — Football España (@footballespana_) August 3, 2023

Bellingham said during his presentation that he was hoping to be sponge when it came to Kroos and partner in crime Luka Modric, soaking up all of the knowledge and skills they have added to their set. Already a scary prospect, Bellingham could not have picked two better midfielders to learn from in world football currently.