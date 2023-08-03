WATCH: Highlights as Real Madrid are sunk by Juventus in final friendly of US tour

Real Madrid drew their preseason to a close on Wednesday night, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Juventus in Orlando, Florida.

Folowing their 3-0 defeat in El Clasico, Los Blancos once again conceded three times, with the first blow coming in the first minute. Moise Kean converted a nice move after a rebound that came back off the post.

Then Timothy Weah would get on the end of another piece of play that ripped through the centre of Real Madrid’s defence. Los Blancos weren’t without threat though either, with Vinicius Junior, as always, leading the charge.

He got in behind the Juventus defence on the break and then managed to convert with a lovely chipped finish over the goalkeeper.

Neither side created clear chances from there on, both rather peppering the goal with long-range efforts, including one from Jude Bellingham. In the final moments, Dusan Vlahovic put some gloss on the scoreline for the Bianconeri on the counter, taking an advantage of an under-manned Real Madrid defence.

Real Madrid will now have nine days to prepare for their La Liga opener against Athletic Club in Bilbao, and the focus will no doubt be their defending, having conceded eight goals across their four preseason matches.