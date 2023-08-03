Real Sociedad icon makes MLS move after agreeing deal with Dallas FC

At the end of last season, Asier Illarramendi left Real Sociedad for the second time after his contract at the club was not extended. The 33-year-old has spend all-but two years of his career in San Sebastian, so it was a tough moment for him to depart.

Since then, Illarramendi has been without a club, although that is no longer the club, as MLS side FC Dallas have announced that they are signed the Spanish international midfielder for the remainder of their current season, with the option of extending his stay by another year.

Bienvenido, Illarra ‼️ We have acquired free agent midfielder Asier Illarramendi for the remainder of the 2023 season with an option for 2024. 👉 https://t.co/RPzTEZjBRm pic.twitter.com/hWFN7MmI6U — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) August 3, 2023

Illarramendi becomes the latest La Roja star to make the move to the MLS, after Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba both left Barcelona to sign for Inter Miami, where they have linked up with former teammate Lionel Messi.

Illarramendi should be available for Dallas within the next two weeks, as the former Real Sociedad captain looks to begin the next stage of his career.