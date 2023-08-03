Real Mallorca seal major coup with signing of Canadian star striker

Real Mallorca may have lost Kang-In Lee to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but they have backed Manager Javier Aguirre with extra firepower in his absence.

Los Bermellones have tied up a deal for Canadian international Cyle Larin, who moves from Real Valladolid just six months after arriving in La Liga. The 28-year-old has signed a five-year contract with them. Larin was the force that dragged La Pucela close to survival, socring 8 goals and giving 3 assists in just 19 appearances.

Valladolid are set for a healthy profit, bringing him in for €1.5m, and selling him for a fee believed to be in the region of €8m. He is their second big sale of the window after Gonzalo Plata was sold to Al Sadd for €12.5m.

Urbi et orbi. Habemus 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/s6RY8hsJN8 — Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) August 3, 2023

For Mallorca, it gives Aguirre one of the most intimidating forward lines in La Liga, with Muriqi one of the strongest forwards in the league, and Larin one of the fastest. Both are sizable presences in the air too.