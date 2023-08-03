Real Madrid youngster reveals role of former teammate in Alaves move

Last week, Alaves confirmed the signing of Rafa Marin. The Real Madrid youngster has joined the LaLiga new boys on loan for the upcoming campaign, and he will hope to make a big impression during his time at the club.

Alaves will allow Marin to have a first taste of top-flight football in Spain, and he will be keen to grab it with both hands, as he aims to force himself into the Real Madrid first team upon his return next summer.

Speaking of the move, Marin revealed that former Real Madrid Castilla teammate Antonio Blanco, who joined Alaves on a permanent basis earlier this summer, played a big role in his move, as per MD.

“He spoke wonders about the club and he helped me decide to come to Alaves.”

Alaves will hope that both Marin and Blanco can play big roles this season, as they look to maintain their place in LaLiga, and avoid immediately dropping back down to the second tier of Spanish football.