Real Madrid hoping to finalise sale of promising youngster for €10m this week

Real Madrid have already sold a number of highly-rated younger players so far this summer. Carlos Dotor has joined Celta Vigo, while Alvaro Martin transferred to Segunda side FC Andorra earlier this week.

Sergio Arribas looks set to become the latest to leave. The 21-year-old is not in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the upcoming season despite his impressive performances for Castilla in 2022-23, so he will be moved on.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are hoping to finalise the departure of Arribas by the end of this week. They want €10m for him, as well as retaining a 50% sell-on clause, although they are prepared to reduce their demands to €8m.

Almeria and Mallorca are currently leading the race to sign Arribas, although Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are also interested.

Real Madrid will surely monitor Arribas’ progress if/when he leaves the club, and there is a strong possibility that he returns later down the line if he impresses in senior football.