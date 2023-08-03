Real Madrid could rename Valdebabas training complex after Florentino Perez

Real Madrid has been an ever-present at Real Madrid for much of the last 23 years. He assumed the presidency back in 2000, which he held until 2006, and then reclaimed three years later.

Los Blancos have gone to a new level during Perez’s presidency, and he is an extremely popular figure at the club. As a result, he could soon be paid tribute to in an official manner.

As per Marca, Presidents of several Real Madrid supporters clubs are preparing a proposal, in which they wish the club’s training complex, known as Valdebabas, to be renamed to Ciudad Deportiva Florentino Perez (Florentino Perez Sports City).

Signatures are currently being collected regarding the proposal, which could be presented at the next General Assembly of Real Madrid for approval.

It is not the first time that initiatives have been launched to pay tribute to Perez, but this one looks like being the first to be presented at an assembly, so there is a good chance that Real Madrid pass this motion.