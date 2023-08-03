Rayo Vallecano working on deal to sign versatile Real Madrid youngster

Rayo Vallecano are hoping to build on last season’s successes, which saw them narrowly miss out on securing European football for the upcoming campaign.

Rayo, now under the management of Francisco following Andoni Iraola’s departure, have already recruited well so far this summer, which has included re-signing Florian Lejeune from Alaves, and they are now looking to secure a deal for Real Madrid youngster Marvin Park.

According to MD, Rayo are working on a deal for the 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan as Las Palmas, playing 24 matches and contributing one goal and one assist as the Canary side secured promotion to LaLiga.

Park would secure much-needed depth at right-back for Rayo Vallecano, and he can also play further forward on the right side if required. Real Madrid are set to demand a fee of €2m in order to sell him, and they are also demanding that they retain a 50% sell-on clause.