Paris Saint-Germain planning moves for four Real Madrid stars as “revenge” for Kylian Mbappe saga

Kylian Mbappe has dominated headlines over the last few weeks, following Paris Saint-Germain’s decision to put their star asset up for sale, following his decision not to sign a new contract.

Mbappe can leave PSG for free next summer if he does not extend his stay, and the French champions believe that he has already agreed a move to Real Madrid, which they are far from pleased about.

As “revenge”, they are lining up moves for four Real Madrid players, which Sport has reported on. These are Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo and youngster Nico Paz.

Los Blancos have no interest in selling any of the foursome, but PSG seemingly do not care, and they plan to make their move as an act of retribution.

The Mbappe saga has been something of a mess over the last few weeks, and a move to Real Madrid does seem likely, whether that will be now or next summer. Either way, PSG are far from pleased with Los Blancos, and they could be about to do something about it.