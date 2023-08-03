Paris Saint-Germain closing in on Kylian Mbappe replacement

Real Madrid appear to be biding their time over a deal for Kylian Mbappe, if they do indeed intend on moving for him, but Paris Saint-Germain are not.

Mbappe remains at PSG, but has been training apart from the main squad, and the club have made it very clear that he is up for sale.

Clearly PSG are intent on either following through their threat of not playing Mbappe, or believe a deal can be done though, as they make moves in the transfer market to that end.

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that Ousmane Dembele will join PSG, and now Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the French giants are closing in on a deal for Goncalo Ramos of Benfica.

Paris Saint-Germain will sign both Gonçalo Ramos and Ousmane Dembélé in the next hours/days. Plan is to get both done by the end of the week. Matter of details for Ramos, deal to be closed very soon as medical tests could be booked in the next few days.

The deal would be worth around €80m in total, although €15m of that would be variables. Although Mbappe prefers to play on the left, he has been used through the middle, with Neymar deeper and to the left. Presumably Luis Enrique is contemplating having Dembele and Neymar as wider forwards, and one of Ramos or Hugo Ekitike through the middle, if they are unable to use Mbappe.

While only a successful negotiation will take Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer, this is potentially another piece in the puzzle that would facilitate that move.