Ousmane Dembele heads to Paris with Barcelona teammate, PSG move close to being finalised

Ousmane Dembele’s departure from Barcelona is edging ever closer. The 26-year-old’s move to Paris Saint-Germain is very close to being completed, with the deal likely to be completed by the weekend.

Ousmane Dembélé to PSG, here we go! Medical tests booked, official contract valid until June 2028 will be signed by Saturday 🚨🔴🔵🇫🇷 #PSG ‘Private’ clause activated on Monday for €50m. Main part to Barcelona and also part to player side/his agent Moussa Sissoko. Sealed soon. pic.twitter.com/g4LLItD8DA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

As reported by Sport, Dembele flew to Paris on Thursday morning in order to continue negotiations with PSG officials. He flew back from Las Vegas with the rest of the Barcelona squad on Wednesday, and has quickly headed to the French capital to progress his transfer.

Dembele was joined by Jules Kounde, although Barcelona fans will be relieved to know that the defender is not leaving for PSG too. He has returned to his homeland for a few days after Xavi Hernandez gave his side some time off following the completion of their pre-season tour of the United States.

The Dembele saga has certainly left a bad taste in the mouth at Barcelona, and the club will be looking to move on from this over the next few weeks, as they look to re-invest the funds back into the transfer market.