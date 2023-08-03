Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele heads to Paris with Barcelona teammate, PSG move close to being finalised

Ousmane Dembele’s departure from Barcelona is edging ever closer. The 26-year-old’s move to Paris Saint-Germain is very close to being completed, with the deal likely to be completed by the weekend.

As reported by Sport, Dembele flew to Paris on Thursday morning in order to continue negotiations with PSG officials. He flew back from Las Vegas with the rest of the Barcelona squad on Wednesday, and has quickly headed to the French capital to progress his transfer.

Dembele was joined by Jules Kounde, although Barcelona fans will be relieved to know that the defender is not leaving for PSG too. He has returned to his homeland for a few days after Xavi Hernandez gave his side some time off following the completion of their pre-season tour of the United States.

The Dembele saga has certainly left a bad taste in the mouth at Barcelona, and the club will be looking to move on from this over the next few weeks, as they look to re-invest the funds back into the transfer market.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Jules Kounde Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News