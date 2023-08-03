Luis Enrique could leave Paris Saint-Germain just one month after taking over as head coach – report

Luis Enrique remained to management in early July, after agreeing to become the latest head coach at Paris Saint-Germain, who had parted ways with Christophe Galtier just a few days prior.

Lucho will have been hoping for a stress-free start to his tenure, but it has been anything but. Kylian Mbappe’s situation has cast a cloud on PSG, who are actively looking to sell the 24-year-old this summer. On top of this, Sporting Director Luis Campos has also been linked with leaving.

As a result, Marca have reported that Enrique could leave PSG already, having been left very annoyed and uncomfortable with the current situation at the French champions.

It’s safe to say that PSG have not been an easy club to manage over the last few years, with the weight of expectation having often been a big factor at times. Lucho will hope that the drama clears soon, so that he has look to replicate his spell from Barcelona at his new club.