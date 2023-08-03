Ex-Barcelona physiotherapist jailed for four years for sexual assault during massages of colleague

Content warning: contains description of sexual assault.

A former Barcelona physiotherapist has been jailed for four years for sexually assaulting another Barcelona employee while at work.

According to Sport, the unnamed employee had been at the club for 30 years, first as a co-ordinator, before becoming a physio. Eventually he was employed by the first team too, and the events in question occurred in 2016.

The victim was recommended physiotherapy in order to treat pain in their neck and head, but in the third session he tried to touch the victim’s genitalia, at which point they were informed that the patient had their period. In the fourth session, the criminal assaulted them again, this time touching their breasts and penetrating them too. They did so without consent.

The victim suffered an anxiety attack at the time, and then was forced to take two months of leave due the mental health problems caused by the incident.

The judge did not buy the various arguments put up by the defence, that the accusations were false, and that the actions taken were medically justified. The defendant has been sentenced for four years in prison, banned from exercising in their profession for two years, and ordered to pay €10k in damages to the victim.

Barcelona were declared as liable for those damages, and will be forced to pay that sum.