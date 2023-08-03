Barcelona to make €20m Financial Fair Play saving from Ousmane Dembele sale

The Ousmane Dembele transfer saga, which started last weekend, is expected to come to an end in the next few weeks, with the 26-year-old closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG will pay €50m to Barcelona as part of the deal, although they won’t retain the full amount, with a portion going towards Dembele and his agent, although this amount is yet to be specified.

According to Esport3, Dembele’s sale will allow Barcelona to put €20m towards Financial Fair Play, which is much-needed given their financial issues.

Dembele’s sale should also allow Barcelona to re-invest funds back into the transfer market. They are looking to sign a new right-back, with Joao Cancelo appearing to be their primary target.

Barcelona will be very disappointed to have lost Dembele, although his sale does come at a good time, as it should also allow them to register their new signings ahead of the start of the new LaLiga season.