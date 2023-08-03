Barcelona midfielder under offer from Saudi Arabia as €15m deal edges closer

Barcelona look to be progressing sales this week, with as much as three deals possibly being completed in the next few days. Ousmane Dembele is set to join Paris Saint-Germain for €50m, while Clement Lenglet is in talks over a move to Saudi Arabia.

Franck Kessie is the other player that could soon be leaving Barcelona. The Ivorian midfielder, who only joined from AC Milan last summer, is keen to leave after being told that he is not in Xavi Hernandez’s plans for the upcoming season.

Juventus have been very interested in signing Kessie, but it now appears that a move to Saudi Arabia is more likely. According to The Athletic (via MD), the 26-year-old has been offered a lucrative contract proposal by Al Ahli.

Kessie would earn about €14m per season if he makes the move, as he is prepared to accept on the basis of having missed out on a similar offer from Al-Nassr earlier in the transfer window.

Al Ahli are prepared to match Barcelona’s valuation for Kessie, which stands at €15m. As such, a deal could very well be expedited over the next few days, which will help the Blaugrana in being able to register their new signings.