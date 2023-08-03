Barcelona begin plans to sign Manchester City superstar this summer

Barcelona could soon be in line to generate a significant amount of funds in the transfer market. Ousmane Dembele will soon join Paris Saint-Germain for €50m, while Franck Kessie and Clement Lenglet are also well-positioned to depart in the next couple of weeks.

Barcelona are hoping to sign a right-back with these funds, with Xavi Hernandez identifying Joao Cancelo as his preferred target. The LaLiga champions are currently in talks with Manchester City over a deal for the Portuguese.

Cancelo could be joined at Barcelona by current teammate and fellow countryman Bernardo Silva, as MD have reported that the Blaugrana have begun plans to sign the 28-year-old creative midfielder.

Barcelona clearly believe that they will have the funds available to make a move for Bernardo, although Man City are unlikely to allow him to leave freely, as they have already lost Riyah Mahrez this summer.

Signing Bernardo will be extremely difficult for Barcelona. It would be even if they didn’t have financial problems, but it will become increasingly unlikely because they do have these issues to deal with.