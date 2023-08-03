Barcelona

Barcelona agree terms with Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo – Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona are in desperate need of a right-back, and the exit of Ousmane Dembele might just free up the funds in order to find one for this season.

Mnaager Xavi Hernandez confirmed on Tuesday that right-back was the priority for them for the rest of the transfer window, and following reports that Barcelona were in talks for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, Fabrizio Romano now claims that the club and the player have agreed terms.

The Portuguese defender has been linked with Barcelona since January, when it became clear that City no longer wanted him. Previously, Record (via MD) had reported that Cancelo was close to joining Barcelona.

The terms previously laid out were a €10m loan fee for Barcelona, with a €40m option to buy, plus Cancelo’s full salary. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona have managed to negotiate those numbers down.

Barcelona used Jules Kounde at right-back last season, and Cancelo would certainly give them a more natural option there. They had been linked to Real Valladolid teenager Ivan Fresneda, but Cancelo would be an immediate answer, rather than long-term potential.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Joao Cancelo Manchester City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News