Barcelona agree terms with Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo – Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona are in desperate need of a right-back, and the exit of Ousmane Dembele might just free up the funds in order to find one for this season.

Mnaager Xavi Hernandez confirmed on Tuesday that right-back was the priority for them for the rest of the transfer window, and following reports that Barcelona were in talks for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, Fabrizio Romano now claims that the club and the player have agreed terms.

Joao Cancelo has agreed personal terms with Barça, he wants the move… and Xavi wants him since January as priority target. Talks now ongoing with Manchester City over deal structure 🔵🔴🇵🇹 Barça plan revealed on Sunday: use part of Dembélé budget to try again for Cancelo. pic.twitter.com/3L2q2T6nuF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

The Portuguese defender has been linked with Barcelona since January, when it became clear that City no longer wanted him. Previously, Record (via MD) had reported that Cancelo was close to joining Barcelona.

The terms previously laid out were a €10m loan fee for Barcelona, with a €40m option to buy, plus Cancelo’s full salary. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona have managed to negotiate those numbers down.

Barcelona used Jules Kounde at right-back last season, and Cancelo would certainly give them a more natural option there. They had been linked to Real Valladolid teenager Ivan Fresneda, but Cancelo would be an immediate answer, rather than long-term potential.