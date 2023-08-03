Atletico Madrid may be forced to change plans for new midfielder if no sales are forthcoming

Atletico Madrid have had a busy summer transfer window so far, with four new additions having already been brought in. Despite this, they are looking to complete at least one more deal in the next few weeks.

Specifically, Diego Simeone wants a new defensive midfielder, so that club captain Koke can either be moved forward or rotated out.

However, at this stage, they are unable to afford to outright buy one, as reported by Marca. They will need to make at least a couple of sales in order to complete a permanent signing.

If they are unable to do this, Atletico will explore the possibility of signing someone on loan with an option to buy next summer, when they would have more funds available to them.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg appears to be Atletico Madrid’s favourite to reinforce the defensive midfield position, although plans look like being on hold for the time being while the club looks into selling players.