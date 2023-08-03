Atletico Madrid make shock offer for €60m Barcelona target

Atletico Madrid are looking for a deeper midfielder this summer, a fact that Diego Simeone removed any doubt over this week. Yet there has been relatively little movement on the matter in recent weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been the most heavily linked with the role, but it appears that there has been no movement between the clubs in terms of talks. It may well be that Atletico are awaiting the exit or sales of one or two players, not least Joao Felix to fund their ambitions.

However MD report that Atletico have made a shock offer for long-term Barcelona target Martin Zubimendi. The two sides faced off in Mexico in a friendly on Wednesday night, which ended 0-0. According to their information, Atleti made an offer well below the €60m release clause in Zubimendi’s contract, and offered to pay in instalments.

That offer was swiftly turned down by La Real, and even if they had activated his release clause, would have faced the same issue as Barcelona – Zubimendi wants to remain in Donostia-San Sebastian.

Equally, Marca say that the high cost of Hojbjerg, Zubimendi, Sofyan Amrabat and Marco Verratti, that Los Colchoneros may look to bring in a pivot on loan next season instead.

Atletico do still have Axel Witsel in their squad, who could theoretically play that role if they cannot find a replacement. Yet Simeone has said that he regards Witsel more as a central defender, and clearly they feel they need a different, perhaps more mobile option there.