Xavi Hernandez clashing with Barcelona board over priority right-back target

With Ousmane Dembele set to join Paris Saint-Germain by the end of this week, Barcelona will have funds to spend in the transfer market once the deal is finalised.

A new right-back is the priority for Barcelona, who have been forced to play Jules Kounde out of position for much of the last 12 months. Two names have emerged as leading targets: Joao Cancelo and Ivan Fresneda.

Relevo have reported that Xavi Hernandez’s preferred option is Cancelo, whom he has been interested in signing for the last seven months. He values the Portuguese as a very experienced option, which is leading reason as to why he is his number on choice.

However, the Barcelona board would prefer Fresneda to be signed, seemingly because he is a younger alternative that can become an important player in the future, as well as possible source of income.

Xavi and the board will have to come to an agreement in the next few weeks in order to make their move. Barcelona’s head coach is rarely wrong when it comes to the transfer market, so it would be a good idea to back his corner.