Saudi Arabian side preparing to submit €15m offer for Atletico Madrid defender

A number of Atletico Madrid players have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia over the last few weeks, including the likes of Alvaro Morata, Saul Niguez and most recently, Marcos Llorente.

Stefan Savic is the latest to join this list, as he has attracted the interest of Al-Shabab. According to Relevo, they are preparing an offer of €15m for the Montenegrin international, who has less than 12 months left on his current contract.

All three parties have already been in discussions over a possible transfer, and Atletico are likely to take Al-Shabab’s offer under serious consideration, especially consider his contract situation.

Savic is a very influential player at Atletico. He joined the club from Fiorentina in 2015, and has since gone on to become a vitally important player for Diego Simeone.

It remains to be seen whether Savic does leave Atletico Madrid this summer. If he does, they may have to re-enter the market for another defensive addition.