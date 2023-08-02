Barcelona

Santi Cazorla has three offers to return to Spain including coaching role at Barcelona

Spain, Villarreal and Arsenal icon Santi Cazorla holds a steady place in the hearts of many football fans, having recovered from a number of serious injuries to continue delighting crowds with his expert technical skill.

In June, Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez, who brought Cazorla to his last side Al Sadd, declared that if he could sign one player reincarnate, he would bring in Cazorla. Highlighting both his intelligence and his ability to unlock defences, there are few like him.

According to Bar Canaletes, two sides have offered the 38-year-old the chance to play out the final years of his career in Spain. Both are in Segunda, with Levante and Real Oviedo interested in repatriating Cazorla; the latter are of course the team that Cazorla initially started his career at, and his local side.

If he did want to bring to an end his career, then Barcelona and Xavi have offered him a coaching role – no doubt in order to impart his insight into the young core at Barcelona.

However, they note that currently his intention is to continue in Qatar. He is currently without a club. Real Oviedo Owner Jesus Martinez has also told La Nueva Espana that a deal is ‘impossible’ due to their salary limit concerns.

If and when Cazorla does hang up his boots, it appears he has a strong advocate in Xavi Hernandez. Were Cazorla to hang up his boots, he would no doubt have an array of options available to him.

