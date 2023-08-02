Real Sociedad confirm addition of Portuguese number nine on season-long loan

Real Sociedad have confirmed the loan addition of Andre Silva from RB Leipzig.

The Portuguese number nine comes in to compete with Umar Sadiq and Carlos Fernandez for the main striking role at La Real this season. He has arrived injured, following a knee problem suffered three months ago, and will likely miss the start of the La Liga season. They face Girona on the 12th of August.

La Real will have him on loan for a season, at the end of which they will be able to activate a €15m buy clause, as per Marca. After missing out on Alexander Sorloth, who moved to Villarreal, Imanol Alguacil will be hoping that Sadiq and Silva can cover the majority of Sorloth’s workload from last season.

While he has struggled to hit his best form at Leipzig, Silva did manage a highly impressive goal record at Eintracht Frankfurt just two years ago. The Portuguese 27-year-old is returning to La Liga for his second spell, after a mediocre spell with Sevilla in 2018.