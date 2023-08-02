Real Madrid get green light from Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies – report

Real Madrid’s left-back position has been the subject of debate for some time, with fans frustrated that perhaps it has not received the same investment as other areas of the side. However Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is hoping to address that in dramatic fashion.

According to Defensa Central, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has confirmed to Real Madrid that he is interested in a move, and thus Los Blancos will look to bring about a deal.

Davies has a contract until 2025 with Bayern Munich, and his agent recently confirmed that talks with Bayern over a new deal have stalled. The idea for Real Madrid is that they would move for him in 2024, the last opportunity that Bayern would have to sell Davies unless they get a new deal done.

The Canadian full-back is keen to join the prospective signing of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, while Real Madrid feel he is one of the main missing pieces in their side.

Certainly the prospect of Davies and Vinicius on the same flank is a frightening one. It is still possible that this is a negotiation tactic from the Davies camp in order to secure a better deal, with Bayern no doubt keen to start negotiations on a new deal in the near future. Equally, it would align with their strategy of signing the best young players at earlier stages in their career.