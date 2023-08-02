Premier League midfielder snubs Real Betis offer in order to return to former club

Real Betis have been very active in the transfer market over the last few weeks, having closed deals for numerous new signings, including the likes of Marc Roca, Chadi Riad and Marc Bartra.

They have been looking to make further additions, especially on the back of Sergio Canales’ shock move to Mexican side Monterrey. A replacement is being worked on, and one of their options was Manuel Lanzini.

The Argentine midfielder received a tempting contract offer from Betis in order to join, as Relevo have reported. However, he turned it down, and he has now joined River Plate in his homeland.

Lanzini came through the ranks at River, so the move is one motivated by sentimentally rather than money, which would have likely seen him join Betis.

As a result, Real Betis must now look to other options as they look to improve their midfield options ahead of the new LaLiga season, which gets underway in just nine days’ time.