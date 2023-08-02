Girona close to completing deal to sign international forward who scored 32 goals in 2022-23

Girona’s transfer business so far this summer has been very impressive. They have signed a number of solid options, including veteran defender Daley Blind and Barcelona youngster Pablo Torre, who is on loan for the upcoming season.

They are now close to signing a new striker, which has been needed following the end of Taty Castellanos’ loan spell from last season. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, they are set to complete a deal for Artem Dovbyk, who currently plays for Dnipro-1.

Girona are closing in on Artem Dovbyk deal with Dnipro — agreement in place and negotiations advancing to the final stages ⚪️🔴🇺🇦 50% of final fee will go to Midtjylland. pic.twitter.com/tah7nehZRB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2023

Negotiations between all parties are advanced, and Girona will hope that they can finalise Dovbyk’s arrival by the start of the new LaLiga season, which gets underway in just nine days’ time.

It is not yet known how much Girona will pay for Dovbyk, but Dnipro-1 will only retain 50% of the fee, with the other half going to Danish side FC Midtjylland.

Dovbyk, who netted 32 goals in 48 matches in all competitions last season, could be a very shrewd signing for Girona, whose impressive transfer business looks set to continue.