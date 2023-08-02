Diego Simeone reveals ‘punishment’ for son Giuliano if he beats Atletico Madrid in La Liga clash

Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone has faced all sorts of opponents during his 11 years at the helm, but he will face a novel situation this season. After Giuliano Simeone was loaned to Alaves, Simeone senior will face off against his son in La Liga this year.

Giuliano spent last season on loan at Real Zaragoza in Segunda and did reasonably well, scoring 9 goals and giving 3 assists. After renewing his deal with Los Rojiblancos until 2028, he was sent out on loan to newly-promoted Alaves.

Speaking in a recent interview with Diario AS, El Cholo revealed that Giuliano should consider the consequences whenever he comes up against his father.

“Giuliano is well-aware. If it’s 1-0, he knows he won’t be eating at home for 20 days. 2-1, 3-1, everyone’s happy,” Simeone laughed.

If he has anything of his father, Giuliano no doubt will be even more determined to cause havoc for Atletico this season.

Simeone has two other footballing sons, Gianluca, who plays in the lower divisions in Spain, and Giovani, who won Serie A with Napoli last season.