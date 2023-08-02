Diego Simeone admits ‘complex’ situation for Atletico Madrid in final weeks of transfer window

Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone has admitted that he is plagued with uncertainty ahead of the final weeks of the transfer window, and has a number of plans for his side depending on who remains.

Los Rojiblancos did much of their business early on, bringing in four defenders in the first week of the window. However depending on the exits that occur, it could alter their plans dramatically.

Simeone admitted to Diario AS that while he is happy with the squad, he cannot be content until the transfer window shuts.

“We are in a complex place as coaches. Clubs, representatives and players have their needs. As a coach, I value the moment we are in, we have a balanced team, with good players in each position, but there are the needs that accompany the imagination and what one would like.”

“We will adapt as we always have. You are waiting until the 31st, thinking about plan A, plan B, a huge offer is coming for a footballer, it is good for the club… You have to live with it. Sometimes we imagine [scenarios] and it can vary, we know.”

The likes of Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix, Thomas Lemar, Rodrigo Riquelme and Samuel Lino are all in the air, and that only refers to the exits. Simeone has admitted that they are keen to bring in a midfielder above all else, and it appears they made need some exits in order to facilitate a move.