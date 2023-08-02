Carlo Ancelotti evaluating pros and cons of new system – ‘We’ve discovered Jude Bellingham’s best quality’

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has declared that Real Madrid may well revert back to a more natural 4-3-3, but the impression he gives off is that he is edging towards the new system.

Ancelotti has spent preseason playing a 4-4-2 diamond, with Jude Bellingham playing behind the forwards. The move has seen Real Madrid use a much more fluid system, although it has raised doubts over whether Vinicius Junior is at his best further inside.

Ahead of the final match of their tour of the US, Ancelotti told Diario AS that they will look at their progress once they return to Madrid.

“We will have to evaluate what has been done. They have been good moments, we played with youngsters and we had good feelings. Tomorrow we finish and we want to do even better. To follow this line and we will evaluate whether to continue or stay the same. We are satisfied. You have to adapt. We will see tomorrow. It is an important test, against a strong rival team.”

He also revealed that Real Madrid now knew where they wanted to use Jude Bellingham.

“It allows us the opportunity to vary the system. I’m fine with not having a fixed system. On an individual level we have learned the best quality of Bellingham, who is an attacking midfielder [mediapunta] and performs better than as a central midfielder. We will have to see it during the season.”

The Italian veteran coach was also asking if there were any aspects of the new system that he was not fond of. Ancelotti believes the errors can be addressed.

“What I did not like is very little. We have had good offensive situations. We have been good at pressing up, in situations of recovery after loss… We need more vigilance and more balance, but I think it can be fixed. The idea of ​​changing is only if the players are not comfortable. If they are comfortable, we will continue.”

Ultimately, the proof will be in the pudding. The difficulty for Ancelotti will be that if the system change may come to define the narrative of their season. If they hit a rough patch, then the pressure will come on to alter the system, and if they get early results, he may feel the need to maintain the system, even if those issues prove problematic.