Carlo Ancelotti dazzled by Real Madrid youngster – “He looks like a first team player”

Real Madrid take on Juventus in the early hours of Thursday morning. The match against the Italian giants will be Los Blancos’ final pre-season friendly, and they will be hoping to end their tour of the United States on a high.

One of the players that has impressed during Real Madrid’s time in North America is Nico Paz. The Argentine has starred during training with the first team, and he has also had cameos against AC Milan and Manchester United.

Speaking on Paz (via MD), Carlo Ancelotti admitted that he has been very impressed by him.

“He’s doing very well and he’s very talented. He looks like a first team player but you don’t have to put too much pressure on him because he’s progressing. He has all of the qualities to play for Real Madrid in the future.”

It remains to be seen whether Ancelotti keeps Paz as part of his squad for the upcoming season. However, given the plethora of central midfielders that Real Madrid already have, a season with Castilla or first team loan could be more beneficial.