Bernardo Silva prepared to force through Barcelona move this summer

With Ousmane Dembele set to join Paris Saint-Germain in the next few days, Barcelona will have funds available to re-invest in their first team squad.

Head coach Xavi Hernandez wants a new right-back to be signed, although he is also reportedly keen on recruiting a creative midfielder. The club’s primary option for this is Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.

However, Barcelona’s finances mean that a deal for Bernardo is unlikely, although Sport have reported that the Portuguese is prepared to force through a move if instructed by the LaLiga champions.

Bernardo is evidently very interested in a move to Barcelona, although doing a deal is far from straightforward, as Man City are not inclined to sell, and they have already rejected big-money offers so far this summer.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this saga progresses over the next few weeks, but it would be very surprising to see Bernardo end up at Barcelona this summer.