Barcelona squad undeterred by possibility of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid this summer

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Kylian Mbappe over the last few weeks. The 24-year-old has recently been transfer-listed by Paris Saint-Germain over his failure to sign a new contract, and a summer exit appears likely.

Real Madrid are favourites to sign Mbappe, and there would certainly be an argument to suggest that they would have one of the best, if not the best, squads in world football if he joins this summer.

Despite this, Barcelona President Joan Laporta fully believes that his club are more than capable of toppling their El Clasico rivals, as per Diario AS.

“He is an extraordinary player, someone who makes a difference. Playing against him is difficult, but I trust my team. The players that Barcelona have are the best.

“A team consists of 11 players and the priority should always be the team over the individuals. We have a better team than last year and we’re going to have it even better (than then).”

Laporta’s remarks were echoed by Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto, as well as young gun Gavi.

Roberto – “For me, Barcelona have the best squad in the world. We have a template to fight for everything.”

Gavi – “Real Madrid can sign whoever they want, I absolutely don’t care. We will do our own thing and we are going to fight to the death (to beat them).”

Barcelona were able to overcome Real Madrid on two occasions last season in order to win trophies (LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup), and they will fancy their chances of doing so again in 2023-24.