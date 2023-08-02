Barcelona President questions players going to Saudi Arabia – ‘Non-sporting reasons are the priority’

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has questioned the ambition of the players that have headed to Saudi Arabia this summer, saying there is no sporting basis to head to the league.

There has been an exodus of top, often ageing, talents from European football to Saudi Arabia this summer in order to cash in on wages that are far above market value. Cristiano Ronaldo paved the way in December of last year, and the likes of Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic have all headed to the Middle East in his wake.

Laporta told CNN that he wasn’t concerned about missing out on players to Saudi clubs that can make larger offers.

“Fortunately, most of the players like Football Club Barcelona.”

“They like our club for the way that we manage the club, for the kind of players that we had in the past and in the present.”

He made it clear that those moving there were doing so purely for money.

“And when a player, and with all respect, prefers to go to Saudi Arabia, basically there are no sporting reasons. You know, there are other reasons that are the priority. And the football must be the priority – the sporting reasons must be the priority.”

He was clear that for him, just bringing in star names was not the same as building a team.

“I respect the decisions of the Saudi government that, you know, incorporate talented players.”

“Football is a team sport. Of course, the talented players help us to promote this sport and to make the fans happy because the talent is the talent, but… the team is the priority.”

However he did offer an opportunity to the Saudi clubs to collaborate with Barcelona down the line, showing that he has no moral objection to the numerous murders and human rights abuses carried out the Saudi Arabian regime.

“My view is that it’s more important to have the assistance of the clubs, the traditional clubs, specifically the European clubs.”

“There are big European clubs, including Football Club Barcelona, that could help these teams in the Saudi Pro League in order to get some associations to transfer our know-how and to help them to improve their teams.”

“I think that this is the way to do it. Maybe with football academies, but at the same time with a direct association in order to improve the quality of these teams in terms of football.”

Clearly, like the teams that have accepted large offers for their players, Laporta is keen to see that Barcelona should not miss out on another potential stream of revenue from Saudi Arabia. Just like the players, Laporta wants to ensure that Barcelona get a cut of the investment.