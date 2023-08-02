Barcelona only have 13 players registered with LaLiga, two of those close to leaving

Barcelona’s financial struggles have been well-documented, and they have caused numerous problems for the club over the last couple of years. These have continued this summer, and look set to do so into the new season.

As reported by Sport, Barcelona’s financial issues have meant that they only have 13 players registered with LaLiga, with the new season getting underway in just nine days’ time. These players are: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Pedri, Gavi, Franck Kessie, Frenkie De Jong, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele.

Kessie and Dembele look set to leave Barcelona in the next week or so, which means that this number will drop further. However, with these sales, and additional funding to come, the club are reportedly confident of registering their entire squad before the match against Getafe on the 13th of August.

Barcelona will hope to generate these funds as soon as possible so that they can register their players, as well as make further additions. However, the race is very much on to be able to do this.