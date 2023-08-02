Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez confirms plans to sign after Ousmane Dembele exit

Barcelona are set to lose one of their best assets in Ousmane Dembele, who was the key to unlocking defences for the Blaugrana last season. Xavi Hernandez has been very clear that it is up to them to go into the market in order to cover for his loss.

Xavi admitted he was disappointed with Dembele in his post-match press conference, following a 1-0 victory over Milan. He claimed that the offer Dembele had from Paris Saint-Germain was out of their reach.

However he was adamant that they must look at the transfer market following his exit, as reported by Relevo.

“The right back is a position that we should look at again, and reinforce. We have players who adapt but they are not in their natural positions. We will see how everything turns out and how we also fit into financial fair play.”

Barcelona have been heavily linked with teenage sensation Ivan Fresneda in recent weeks, but the latest is that Xavi is keen to look at the situation again with potentially more funds available from the exit of Dembele.

Right-back is one of three positions they want to look at, but has been a problem for them for some time. While Sergi Roberto did a good job under Luis Enrique, they have been on the hunt for a long-term solution there since.