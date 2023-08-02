Barcelona in talks with Manchester City over deal for Portuguese international

It is expected that Barcelona’s next port of call in the transfer market will be to sign a new right-back. They will likely use the funds generated from the sale of Ousmane Dembele, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain for €50m by the end of this week.

Joao Cancelo is Xavi Hernandez’s preferred right-bank candidate, and talkSport have now reported that Barcelona have entered into negotiations with Manchester City regarding the Portuguese international.

🚨 Barcelona are in talks with Manchester City over a move for João Cancelo. City would prefer a permanent deal. @talkSPORT 🇵🇹

Xavi sees Cancelo as the perfect option to strengthen Barcelona’s options at right-back, and the club look to have backed him in this regard.

However, Man City want to get rid of Cancelo on a permanent basis – rather than a loan – and this could be a detriment to Barcelona, whose financial struggles mean that they are unlikely to be able to spend big.

Much will depend on how much Man City ask for Cancelo, but Barcelona certainly appear determined to get a deal done. The finances of the operation are sure to make or break whether it is possible.