Barcelona hoping to finalise sale of €15m-rated midfielder by next week

Franck Kessie is edging closer to leaving Barcelona. The 26-year-old has rarely featured during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States, and Xavi Hernandez hinted that a departure will happen.

Kessie only joined from AC Milan last summer, but it looks like his stay in Catalonia will soon come to an end. Barcelona are hoping to finalise his departure by the beginning of next week, as reported by Sport.

Juventus are the favourites to sign Kessie, although Barcelona are not keen on sending the Ivorian back on Italy, as they want to sort out an outright sale rather than a loan deal, which is what Juventus have proposed.

Barcelona and Kessie are prioritising a move to the Premier League or Saudi Arabia, and they are hoping for movement on this matter in the next few days.

Following the sale of Nico Gonzalez, and the impending departure of Ousmane Dembele and Kessie, Barcelona could be about to generate a significant amount of money, which can be re-invested in the first team squad.