Barcelona deny reports that €65m economic lever has fallen through

Barcelona have denied reports that broke on Wednesday afternoon that a key source of financing has fallen through.

MD and Esport3 both reported that the German investment fund that was set to buy 16% of subsidiary Barca Studios for €65m was due to pull out of that deal just 11 days before the start of the season. Barcelona had re-sold those shares in the company after Orpheus Media and Socios had agreed to delay their payments, amounting to €100m each.

Thus the money to be paid by the investment firm, due up front, would be key for the club to register any new players or new contracts. Currently they have just 13 players registered with La Liga.

Sport say that sources from the club have denied those reports. They claim that all is on track for that deal to be completed, and that La Liga have been up-to-date on the operation at all times.

In addition, they claim that it will be completed once the directors return from Barcelona’s preseason tour to the USA (due on Wednesday), and that they have the green light from La Liga to register players as and when that happens. La Liga have accepted the deal as part of their viability plan.

As noted, with less than two weeks to go until the La Liga season begins, fans will not have to wait long to see whether that is the case or not.

Image via LaPresse via ZUMA Press