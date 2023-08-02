Barcelona close to finalising departure of defender to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

Barcelona have been working on sales over the last couple of weeks, with several names in the mix to leave the club. Ousmane Dembele is set to join Paris Saint-Germain, while Franck Kessie also looks to be on his way out.

Clement Lenglet may well be leaving Barcelona before both Dembele and Kessie. According to MD, the French defender is close to joining Al-Nassr, who boast Cristiano Ronaldo among their ranks.

Barcelona have been working on selling Lenglet for most of the summer. He is not in Xavi Hernandez’s plans for the new season, despite being on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Tottenham Hotspur had been looking to sign Lenglet on a permanent basis, following his loan last season, but it now looks to be that he will become the lates player to make the move to Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona don’t anticipate receiving a big fee for Lenglet, but they will be able to get his wages off the books, which is critical for being able to register their current first team players.