Atletico Madrid midfielder wants to remain at club for rest of his playing career

2023-24 will be Koke’s 13th season in the first team at Atletico Madrid. The 31-year-old, who is now club captain, has been part of an unparalleled level of success during that time, something he will hope to add to over the next few years.

Speaking to El Larguero (via Diario AS) at Atletico’s pre-season training camp in Mexico, Koke set out the club’s objectives for the upcoming season.

“Obviously, the club’s goal is always to qualify for the Champions League. It gives stability and helps us financially. We have to be demanding and want more, but also be realistic knowing that Real Madrid and Barcelona are one step above.”

Koke, whose contract at Atletico expires in less than 12 months’ time, gave his views on his current situation at Los Colchoneros.

“I’ve always said that I want to finish my career at Atletico. I will listen to the club (regarding contract talks), but my idea has always been to finish here.”

Koke is sure to be a big part of Diego Simeone’s squad for the upcoming season, and he will hope to drive Atletico Madrid towards another successful campaign.